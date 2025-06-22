Who is Tyrrell Herndon? Everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder's next opponent

Tyrrell Herndon isn't a name that the casual boxing fandom is familiar with. He has never been a star, nor has he ever been matched up with a household name in the sport. However, the opportunity of a lifetime has now stumbled upon his doorstep, and he will be determined to introduce himself to a new wave of fans.
This Friday, on June 27, Herndon takes on the most dauting challenge of his career in the form of Deontay Wilder. So, what can fans expect to see come fight night? Just who is 'The Bronze Bomber's' opponent?
Who is Tyrrell Herndon?
Born on July 29, 1987 in San Antonio, Texas, United States, Tyrrell Herndon is a 37-year-old boxer in the twilight of his career. He hasn't had many honors besides a string of forgettable regional titles, and has never competed for a world championship belt in all of the 29 he's taken part in.
As far as his record is concerned, Herndon is 24-5, with 15 stoppage wins to his name. So, while he isn't a completely devastating knockout artist, he does have serious punching power, and anyone who hasn't respected it has been made to feel every thunderous ounce.
In terms of his physical dimensions, Herndon is a particularly large heavyweight boxer. At least, not in the same sense as Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury, who dominated the division for years before their eventual fall. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, though his reach remains unknown.
He last weighed in at 235 pounds ahead of a split-decision win over Rudy Silvas. However, this Friday, he will take on a significantly more dangerous opponent.
Tyrrell Herndon faces Deontay Wilder on June 27
Come June 27, Tyrrell Herndon headlines a BLK Prime Boxing event, facing one of boxing's most devastating punchers ever in Deontay Wilder. It is the former WBC heavyweight champion's first bout in a year, with Wilder having previously been knocked out by Zhilei Zhang on June 1, 2024.
Herndon locks horns with him in a 10-round, three-minute, clash. A win would do wonders for his career, even though Wilder is no longer the fighter he once was. It would still be the most high-profile win of his career.