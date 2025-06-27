Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon prediction: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon prediction is here. It provides fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming heavyweight boxing match. No world championship is on the line, but legacy and opportunity are, especially in the headline bout.

While there are other matchups scheduled that deserve attention, most eyes are on the main event. Who, then, should be the expected winner?

#1. Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon bout is a curious case. Were the matchup happening at any other point, it would be an easy Wilder one. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' is no longer who he once was. Record-wise, he is 43-4-1, with 42 stoppages. His punching power is second to none.

His volume is low, as he relies on his timing to land explosive counterpunches in opportune moments. His defense, meanwhile, begins and ends with a low guard and lead arm parries. Everything else relies on his reflexes, which have waned greatly at 39 years old.

Herndon, by comparison, is 24-5, with 15 stoppages. He's a pressure fighter with good volume and combinations. Most of his work comes on the inside, and closing the distance against Wilder can be dangerous. But Herndon has good head movement and a clinch game he uses to wear his foes down.

Wilder has been susceptible to being sapped by constantly clinch work in the past. He is also older and coming off far too many losses. He's lost his edge. In his prime? He'd win. He was a world champion. Now, though? He should retire.

The Prediction: Tyrrell Herndon via unanimous decision

#2. The rest of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Light heavyweight: Deon Nicholson (21-1) vs. Devonte Williams (13-1)

Cruiserweight: Jeff Page Jr. (18-3) vs. Jurmain McDonald (8-9)

Heavyweight: John Cantrell (13-0-1) vs. Frankie Sparks (4-4)

Women's super lightweight: Yvonne Flores (1-0) vs. Simone da Silva (17-36)

Women's lightweight: Kayla Williams (1-1) vs. Helen Lucero (0-4)

Featherweight: Joshua Richey (0-0) vs. Chance Wilson (0-0)

Heavyweight: Gustavo Truijillo (7-0) vs. Lateef Kayode (22-5)

Super middleweight: Marco Romero (8-0) vs. Andre Amaro (2-0)

Super flyweight: Nico Hernandez (11-0) vs. Robert Ledesma (3-14-1)

Super lightweight: Jorge Carlos (9-0) vs. Kerim Morkoç (4-2-1)

Lightweight: Eric Valencia (3-0) vs. Willie Harris (0-1)

Lightweight: Miguel Noah Aldana (3-0) vs. General Lee (0-0)

