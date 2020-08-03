Derek Brunson calls out both Darren Till and Jack Hermansson following UFC Vegas 5 win

In the main event of UFC Vegas 5, Derek Brunson once again proved why he is considered one of the most experienced veterans of the fight game today. The top Middleweight fighter put away Edmen Shahbazyan in a three-round main event and in the aftermath of his win, Brunson has now called out both Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

The UFC Middleweight Division is quite stacked with the likes of Robert Whittaker, Jack Hermansson and Darren Till, who despite a loss in his last fight, remains to be at the top of his game in the 185-lb division.

And, with Derek Brunson also joining the winning column, there are a host of fights that the UFC could consider booking from here onwards in the stacked Middleweight Division. One of those fights could possibly end up being Derek Brunson vs Darren Till or Derek Brunson vs Jack Hermansson.

Derek Brunson wants either Darren Till or Jack Hermansson

On the back of his TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan, Derek Brunson has now taken to Twitter in order to call out Darren Till and Jack Hermansson. 'The Gorilla' and 'The Joker' have been calling each other out lately and Brunson has also joined the party, expressing his interest in a fight against either man.

Derek Brunson took to Twitter and called out both Till and Hermansson:

Hermanson or Til next sounds good to me. Both ranked ahead of me & no fight scheduled! @UFC @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 2, 2020

Will we see Derek Brunson fight either Darren Till or Jack Hermansson?

As things stand, Darren Till seems to be sidelined and out of for a while, as he picked up a few nasty injuries in his loss against Robert Whittaker. However, Jack Hermansson was quick to put away Kelvin Gastelum in their Fight Island collision and a fight between 'The Joker' and Derek Brunson could be a fun affair.

It remains to be seen when Derek Brunson will be returning to Octagon competition. After a three-round main event, we could certainly expect him to compete once again in 2020.