Derek Brunson releases an official statement after his TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan

Heading into tonight's UFC Vegas 5 main event, Derek Brunson was the underdog in his Middleweight fight against the young up-and-comer, Edmen Shahbazyan. However, the former defied all the odds and put together one of the best performances of his career when he finished off Shahbazyan in the third and final round of their main event clash.

Tonight's fight card was originally scheduled for a headliner between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana but that fight was called off a few days prior, and Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan was promoted to the main event slot instead.

The ever-resilient Brunson got the job done for himself in the third round by finishing Shahbazyan via a flurry of punches and taking home the fight via TKO. Shortly after his win, the Middleweight veteran took to Twitter and wrote that he put his heart in that performance and thanked God for seeing him through.

He also added that his friends and family have all been supportive and ended his message by claiming that this win was for all of them. Here is what Derek Brunson wrote after his win in the main event of UFC Vegas 5:

Wow God is so good . I put my heart in it and he has seen me through . My family and friends have been so supportive . You guys are amazing . This one is for you all . WOOOOOOWWWWWW . ESPN what up ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 2, 2020

Derek Brunson certainly put together one of the finest performances of his career. And with his win over Edmen Shahbazyan, it remains to be seen where Brunson now stands in the Middleweight rankings.

Brunson, however, was not pleased with the fact that he didn't get that Performance of the Night bonus:

No POTN BONUS . Somebody big mad 😬😬😬 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 2, 2020

What's next for Derek Brunson?

Post-fight, when asked about a potential next opponent, Derek Brunson said that his focus is now to get back with his family. But he said that he will eventually declare who he wants to be next in line in the next few days.

As of now, Brunson is focused on healing from this fight and taking some time off from Octagon competition to enjoy with his family and friends.