Derek Chisora vs. Otto Walin: Full Results

The coveted battle between the heavyweights Derek Chisora and Otto Walin went down in the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK on Feb. 8. Apart from the touted clash between these heavyweights in the main event, the co-main event of the night featured a middleweight fight between Sofiane Khati and Nathan Heaney. So let's take a look at how the event played out.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Walin: Results for the top four fights

Derek Chisora obliterated Otto Walin in the last dance of his career

Derek Chisora took to the ring for the final fight of his career on the night after breaking down in tears while entering the Co-op Live arena. Both Chisora and Walin started the fight with a watchful approach. However, the UK native chose to take the aggressor's role.

Chisora maintained a low stance and attacked with body shots and overhand strikes. He found success in the first three rounds of the fight. Chisora's challenge was made tougher by a cut that possibly opened up due to a headbutt. However, the 41-year-old didn't showcase any signs of stopping as he scored two knockdowns on Walin in the ninth and final rounds to win the fight via unanimous decision.

Sofiane Khati scorches Nathan Heaney to pick a TKO victory

The middleweights Nathan Heaney and Sofiane Khati locked horns in the co-main event of the night where the latter got his hand raised via a seventh-round TKO. Heaney tried to keep his rival at bay with his long jab right from the beginning of the fight. But Khati kept on piercing his defense with strong strikes.

The Frenchman scored a knockdown on his rival in the seventh round of the encounter. Heaney was leaking since the fourth round and looked exhausted even after his recovery from the knockdown. The following barrage of strikes from Khatri made the referee intervene to stop the fight in the same round.

Zak Miller stopped Masood Abdullah via majority decision

Zak Miller defended his Commonwealth title successfully against Masood Abdullah with a majority decision victory in the second of the top four fights of the night. Both combatants looked to target their rival's body in the initial minutes of the fight.

However, Abdullah put the pedal to the metal in the following rounds opening up a cut on his rival. Miller mostly settled for landing counterpunches in the initial rounds. But his jabs in the latter rounds caused significant damage to his rival, which helped him earn a majority decision victory (114-114, 115-114, 115-113).

Jack Rafferty earned a victory over Reece MacMillan via corner stoppage

In the first of the top four fights, Jack Rafferty defended his British junior welterweight for the first time against Reece MacMillan. The 29-year-old champion used his jab to perfection right from the beginning to stop his rival's advances.

After three successful rounds, Rafferty made his rival spit his gum-guard out with a body shot in the fourth. MacMillan found some success with his strikes initially. But a volley of body shots from his rival in the sixth and seventh rounds subjected him to immense punishment. His corner decided to stop the fight in the seventh round with a towel thrown at the referee.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Walin: Results for the other fights on the card

Here is the summary of the results for the other fights on the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Walin event:

Zach Parker def. Mickael Diallo via UD

Lewis Williams def. Cristian Uwaka via UD

Walter Fury def. Joe Hardy via UD

Joe Cooper def. Artjom Spatar via UD

Jermaine Dhliwayo def. Mark Butler via UD

