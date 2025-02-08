  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller: Live round-by-round updates

Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 08, 2025 08:21 GMT
masood
Masood Abdullah (left) vs. Zak Miller (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller round-by-round updates are here. In a bout of understated importance, Abdullah defends his newly-minted Commonwealth featherweight title against a game Miller in a 12-contest. The title, however, isn't all that Abdullah will be defending.

The champion enters the bout with an undefeated 11-0 record, which he will be putting on the line in pursuit of more success. Meanwhile, Miller is 15-1, having recently recovered from a loss to Nathaniel Collins. Unfortunately, his new purple patch has been pegged for a premature end.

Many expect him to lose to Abdullah: the more powerful and skilled fighter. And this is reflected by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Abdullah is an astonishing -475 favorite, while Miller is a +350 underdog. Unless the card has an upset in store, Abdullah is predicted to dominate.

also-read-trending Trending

The card itself will be streamed on DAZN at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Meanwhile, local fans in the United Kingdom can tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the Abdullah vs. Miller bout is expected to take place at around 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T. / 9:00 PM G.M.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the featherweight title bout.

Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी