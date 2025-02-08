Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller: Live round-by-round updates

The Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller round-by-round updates are here. In a bout of understated importance, Abdullah defends his newly-minted Commonwealth featherweight title against a game Miller in a 12-contest. The title, however, isn't all that Abdullah will be defending.

The champion enters the bout with an undefeated 11-0 record, which he will be putting on the line in pursuit of more success. Meanwhile, Miller is 15-1, having recently recovered from a loss to Nathaniel Collins. Unfortunately, his new purple patch has been pegged for a premature end.

Many expect him to lose to Abdullah: the more powerful and skilled fighter. And this is reflected by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Abdullah is an astonishing -475 favorite, while Miller is a +350 underdog. Unless the card has an upset in store, Abdullah is predicted to dominate.

The card itself will be streamed on DAZN at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Meanwhile, local fans in the United Kingdom can tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

However, the Abdullah vs. Miller bout is expected to take place at around 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T. / 9:00 PM G.M.T.

Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller

