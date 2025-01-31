Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin prediction: Picking the winner for 'The Last Dance' heavyweight fight

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin predictions are here. They provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming heavyweight boxing match being billed as Chisora's second-last. Elsewhere on the card is a light heavyweight contest between Willy Hutchinson and Zach Parker.
In a weight class, Masood Abdullah puts both his undefeated record and Commonwealth featherweight title on the line against the more experienced Zak Miller. In more championship action, Jack Rafferty defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Reece MacMillan.
Many other fights await boxing fans on Feb. 8. Who then will be crowned a winner or branded a loser?
#1. Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin
The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin fight is a matchup few are in a hurry to watch. In his heyday, Chisora was a legitimate title challenger, twice fighting for the WBC heavyweight belt, having competed against the who's who of the division, like Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
Those days, though, are gone. Chisora is now 41 years old and a shell of his former self. This is reportedly his penultimate boxing match, and Wallin just isn't the right opponent for it. Although a serviceable fighter who has occasionally faced elite competition, he is unlikely to spark the flame of an exciting firefight.
Wallin has very little power, preferring to jab from long range in southpaw. He is an out-fighter, and when things get dirty, he abuses the clinch by holding onto his foes. While there could be excitement, the probability is low, and Chisora may not win either.
Although powerful, he won't be able to outbox Wallin, and lacks the skill and speed to both cut off the ring and close the distance on him. His only hope is to stop Wallin, which is possible. It'll be Chisora's 49th fight as he pursues his mythical 50th and final bout.
The Prediction: Otto Wallin defeats Derek Chisora via decision
#2. The rest of the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin predictions
Winners in bold.
Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson vs. Zach Parker
Commonwealth featherweight title: Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller
British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles: Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan
Middleweight: Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy
Middleweight: Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati
WBO European heavyweight title: Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov
Middleweight: Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar
Heavyweight: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka
Super featherweight: Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler
Super bantamweight: Leighton Birchall vs. Stephen Jackson