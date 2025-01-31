Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin prediction: Picking the winner for 'The Last Dance' heavyweight fight

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin predictions are here. They provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming heavyweight boxing match being billed as Chisora's second-last. Elsewhere on the card is a light heavyweight contest between Willy Hutchinson and Zach Parker.

In a weight class, Masood Abdullah puts both his undefeated record and Commonwealth featherweight title on the line against the more experienced Zak Miller. In more championship action, Jack Rafferty defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Reece MacMillan.

Many other fights await boxing fans on Feb. 8. Who then will be crowned a winner or branded a loser?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin fight is a matchup few are in a hurry to watch. In his heyday, Chisora was a legitimate title challenger, twice fighting for the WBC heavyweight belt, having competed against the who's who of the division, like Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Trending

Those days, though, are gone. Chisora is now 41 years old and a shell of his former self. This is reportedly his penultimate boxing match, and Wallin just isn't the right opponent for it. Although a serviceable fighter who has occasionally faced elite competition, he is unlikely to spark the flame of an exciting firefight.

Expand Tweet

Wallin has very little power, preferring to jab from long range in southpaw. He is an out-fighter, and when things get dirty, he abuses the clinch by holding onto his foes. While there could be excitement, the probability is low, and Chisora may not win either.

Although powerful, he won't be able to outbox Wallin, and lacks the skill and speed to both cut off the ring and close the distance on him. His only hope is to stop Wallin, which is possible. It'll be Chisora's 49th fight as he pursues his mythical 50th and final bout.

The Prediction: Otto Wallin defeats Derek Chisora via decision

#2. The rest of the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin predictions

Winners in bold.

Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson vs. Zach Parker

Commonwealth featherweight title: Masood Abdullah vs. Zak Miller

British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles: Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan

Middleweight: Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy

Middleweight: Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati

WBO European heavyweight title: Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov

Middleweight: Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar

Heavyweight: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka

Super featherweight: Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler

Super bantamweight: Leighton Birchall vs. Stephen Jackson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.