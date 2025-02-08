The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin full video highlights are here, capturing a bout that lived up to expectation, although took a few rounds to truly find its stride as a main event. Chisora entered the bout with much to prove. Much of his recent years were spent dismissing retirement calls from others.

However, it was only reasonable that they urged him to hang up his gloves. He was on a deflating rough patch and seemed to have lost the 'it' factor that made him an exciting boxer. However, he managed to turn back the clock and has now scored his third consecutive win.

It was Chisora's 49th fight, the penultimate one before his mythical 50th bout, after which he will retire. But what of his fight with Wallin? Hwo did he beat the towering technician that so many thought would trouble him?

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin full highlights

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin headliner more than delivered. The first few rounds were slower than expected: defined by the three-time world title challenger applying relentless pressure against a toothless Wallin. While Chisora sought to close the distance and bully Wallin on the inside.

However, his rangy foe proved difficult to land clean on, at least first. Nevertheless, Chisora's output and pressure clearly earned him several rounds, with Wallin seeming at a less as to what to do slow Chisora's momentum. While there were flashes of his boxing technique, Wallin spent most of his time on the retreat.

Chisora, though, would not be denied the chance to style on his opponent in front of his English faithful. He continued to storm into range, blasting Wallin to the body and finding openings for overhand rights. Eventually, Wallin's defense faltered, and Chisora started landing his desired shots.

Check out the first Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin knockdown:

Finally, in round 9, Chisora found his moment, landing a massive overhand right that clipped Wallin on the temple, knocking him down in comical fashion. While hurt, Wallin survived the round despite Chisora's attempt to pounce and TKO him. By round 10, Chisora was gasping for air.

Wallin took advantage of his foe's exhaustion and managed to win the round with a clever performance, repeating the same in round 11. However, in the 12th and final round, Chisora sealed his win with another knockdown in the bout's dying seconds.

Check out the second Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin knockdown:

Although Wallin escaped a stoppage loss, he lost via unanimous decision, and now Chisora is in position to challenge for the IBF heavyweight title.

