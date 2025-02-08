  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Live round-by-round updates

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 08, 2025 08:21 GMT
derek
Derek Chisora (left) vs. Otto Wallin (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin round-by-round updates here. Despite lacking a world title, the heavyweight matchup is one of high stakes for Chisora, who is nearing his retirement. He heads into the bout on a feel-good two-fight win streak, having beaten Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington via unanimous decision.

It is a far-cry from his prior run, which consisted of a 1-4 rough patch in five fights. Many called for Chisora's retirement, who is now 35-13, but he has since bounced back, at least to some extent. Meanwhile, the 27-2 (1) Wallin recently bested Onoriode Ehwarieme via knockout, and in just one round.

The win comes as his rebound after getting TKO'd by British boxing great Anthony Joshua. Now, he will look to extend his lone win into a two-fight win streak by beating Chisora, a three-time world title challenger. While Chisora hopes to beat Wallin before his 50th and final fight, it is unlikely.

also-read-trending Trending

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Chisora as a +180 underdog, while the rangy Wallin is a -225 favorite.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The card, streamed by DAZN, starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. U.K. fans can tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

However, the headline bout between Chisora and Wallin is expected to take place at 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM G.M.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the heavyweight 12-rounder.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी