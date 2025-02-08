Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Live round-by-round updates

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin round-by-round updates here. Despite lacking a world title, the heavyweight matchup is one of high stakes for Chisora, who is nearing his retirement. He heads into the bout on a feel-good two-fight win streak, having beaten Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington via unanimous decision.

It is a far-cry from his prior run, which consisted of a 1-4 rough patch in five fights. Many called for Chisora's retirement, who is now 35-13, but he has since bounced back, at least to some extent. Meanwhile, the 27-2 (1) Wallin recently bested Onoriode Ehwarieme via knockout, and in just one round.

The win comes as his rebound after getting TKO'd by British boxing great Anthony Joshua. Now, he will look to extend his lone win into a two-fight win streak by beating Chisora, a three-time world title challenger. While Chisora hopes to beat Wallin before his 50th and final fight, it is unlikely.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Chisora as a +180 underdog, while the rangy Wallin is a -225 favorite.

The card, streamed by DAZN, starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. U.K. fans can tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

However, the headline bout between Chisora and Wallin is expected to take place at 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM G.M.T.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

