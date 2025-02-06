Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin purses and payouts are now of great interest with the fight fast approaching. The two heavyweights compete in what is expected to be Chisora's second last fight, with the event scheduled to take place on Feb. 8. But what are they expected to earn for their fight?

There are no disclosed figures, but there are estimates from their previous fights that can be used as baselines for their respective purses.

Chisora last faced fellow English boxer Joe Joyce in a competitive unanimous decision win, for which NY Fights reported an estimated earning of over $1 million.

Unfortunately, the figure wasn't specified. Two fights prior, Chisora faced the great Tyson Fury in the pair's trilogy bout, with Sports Zion reporting a $7 million purse for Chisora. However, that is an exception that a bout with Wallin is unlikely to replicate. So, he is more likely to earn between $1 million and $3 million.

Figures for Wallin, though, are harder to come by. However, he did challenge British boxing great Anthony Joshua in his second last bout. Diario AS, however, reported a $1 million purse for Wallin, which is as high as he's ever earned given that he once made a little over $200,000 for facing Fury.

However, Chisora is not as big a star as Joshua, so he is unlikely to make as much as $1 million for his efforts this Saturday. Instead, a purse closer to $700,000 is more likely, unless he negotiated an exceptional contract for himself.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin is the Englishman's chance to create optimal retirement conditions

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin is one of February's most notable boxing matches. For Chisora, it is his second-last fight, his 49th. A victory will create exceptional conditions for a retirement bout in his 50th, as he can extend his current two-fight win streak to three consecutive wins heading into his final fight.

This is a far cry from Chisora's prior run of 1-4 in his last five fights, with many already calling for his retirement. Fortunately, he managed to turn his fortune around by defeating Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce in back-to-back fights.

