"He beat everybody" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals who he thinks is the best boxer in the world at the moment

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best mixed martial artists ever graced the sport. However, he is also an avid fan of boxing and shares a huge interest in the sweet science like many of his peers.

Speaking to a reporter from ES News about Henry Cejudo's next fight, 'The Eagle' also gave his opinion on who the best boxer in the world is. While Cejudo prompted Canelo's name in the conversation, Nurmagomedov answered:

"Right now? I truly believe Tyson Fury is the best. Heavyweight and undefeated and he beat everybody. Like very close, like Canelo, Usyk, Crawford, like all these guys very close. Like just my opinion like top like Tyson Fury right now."

Fury would be the pick of several people right now as he has proved himself against every opponent thrown at him. Currently, Oleksandr Usyk is going to fight another great heavyweight in Anthony Joshua.

The reporter brought up the match, and Khabib Nurmagomedov tied it in with another big-money heavyweight match-up, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury. He said:

"I know, I know. Like winner, they have to fight versus Tyson Fury-Wilder winner. Like a semifinal. But right now, I believe Tyson Fury is the best."

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his standing in the UFC GOAT debates

When the Dagestani fighter was active in the UFC, he sat atop the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He finally retired with a record of 29-0 and had a perfect career in every sense of the word after retiring with the lightweight belt in his hand.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov also gets a place in several GOAT debates. Very few fighters like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre routinely get a spot in those debates, and Khabib has definitely earned his.

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has gone on record to reveal that he prefers Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jones as a fighter. Additionally, Artem Lobov also believes that the Russian should be present in the conversation at all times. This is even more impressive as Lobov was a teammate of Conor McGregor, but such is the greatness of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

