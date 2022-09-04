"Derek, all you gotta do is take him down, and pull an Edmen hype train derail on this goof" - Fans sound off after Derek Brunson urges Jake Paul to take up an MMA fight against him

After Derek Brunson called for Jake Paul to make the jump over to MMA and compete against him in the octagon, fans have been sharing their opinions on how they believe the YouTube star will cope inside the cage.

Despite losing his last bout to Jared Cannonier, the 38-year-old seems to be in the prime of his career. He's beaten five straight opponents prior to this recent defeat. Sustaining a two year unbeaten streak, the 185lber managed to submit Darren Till and stunt the hype surrounding Edmen Shahbazyan during that time.

With the young internet sensation announcing his interest in fighting in the octagon, Derek Brunson decided to call out Jake Paul, making a case for why he's the ideal opponent for 'The Problem Child'.

"You'd get mad respect if you fought MMA. Let me know when you're ready. I'm like twice your age, I'm your type Jake Paul."

Fans enjoyed the social media post, sharing their thoughts on the matchup and insisting that the boxer wouldn't stand a slight chance if he ever competed in the UFC.

While the majority understandably see Brunson taking this one with ease, others either stuck up for Jake Paul or trashed the UFC middleweight in their replies to the post.

The 25-year-old online influencer has been a revelation since dedicating his life to combat sports. He has a clear preference for facing former MMA stars, but exclusively in the boxing ring.

In the midst of the social media call-out, Brunson is preparing to get back into the winner's column. He has his chance when he faces Jack Hermansson in a Fight Night headliner set for December.

How would Jake Paul fare against Derek Brunson in the UFC?

Jake Paul has clearly made a name for himself in the sport of boxing and has proven to have a real talent for competing, but how would he fare if he put on four ounce gloves against the UFC middleweight?

While he may not have as much of a pop in his punches, Derek Brunson's stragey will surely implement his wrestling and grind out a submission or early TKO inside the first round.

Despite his wrestling background in high school, Jake isn't quite at the same level as many top contenders in the UFC. However, Paul could always connect with a big right hand and earn a knockout win.

