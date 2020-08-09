In the main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 6, Derrick Lewis secured yet another win for himself in the promotion as he got the job done via a brutal second-round TKO of the veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

With the win, 'The Black Beast' now has the most number of finishes in the UFC Heavyweight Division with 11. And on the back of another impressive performance, it didn't take too long for Derrick Lewis to be called out, as Curtis Blaydes took to social media and expressed his interest in a fight against Lewis.

Curtis Blaydes himself was victorious in his last Octagon outing against Alexander Volkov and following Derrick Lewis' win, the former took to Twitter and sent out a tweet claiming that he would like to call dibs on a fight against 'The Black Beast'.

Lewis, in the meantime, has also been open to a fight against Blaydes. In the lead-up to tonight's main event clash against Oleinik, 'The Black Beast' claimed that he would like to fight both Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem from the UFC Heavyweight Division, since they're the only fighters Derrick Lewis hasn't had a chance to share the Octagon with.

Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes in the making?

A fight between Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes is very much possible at this stage. Given the fact that both men are on the back of successful Octagon outings, a fight between both Lewis and Blaydes would make sense.

The rest of the Heavyweight Division also seems to be busy with one another, with Stipe Miocic defending the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Daniel Cormier next week and Jairzinho Rozenstruik facing Junior dos Santos on the same card.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris are also scheduled for a potential clash down the line, leaving Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis as the sensible booking option in the division for both fighters.