UFC Heavyweight sensation Derrick Lewis is set for yet another exciting Octagon outing this weekend, as 'The Black Beast' is in preparation for a clash against the veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

So far, Derrick Lewis has shared the Octagon against the likes of Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, and Daniel Cormier, but he is yet to cross paths with Curtis Blaydes. 'The Black Beast' has now responded to the allegations of him ducking Blaydes.

While interacting with the MMA media at UFC Vegas 6 virtual media day, Derrick Lewis denied avoiding a fight against Curtis Blaydes, whereas he also added that veteran Heavyweight Alistair Overeem has also avoided him fighting three times. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I don’t understand what he’s talking about. This will be my twentieth UFC fight and I have fought all of the tough guys in the Octagon and he’s now just coming up on the radar. I don’t even know how many fights he’s had in the UFC for him to talk like he could take me.”- said Derrick Lewis.

Lewis further pointed that the only guys in the Heavyweight Division whom he hasn't fought yet are Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes. 'The Black Beast' further claimed that 'The Reem' has dodged a fight against him on three occasions.

“I already fought just about everybody in the Top 10. The only guys I haven’t fought are Overeem and him. I’ve been asking to fight Curtis and Overeem. Overeem turned me down like three times in this past month before Oleinik popped up. And I asked for Blaydes, and if he don’t believe it he can ask Mick (Maynard)."- Derrick Lewis added.

Derrick Lewis' return to the Octagon this weekend

Derrick Lewis will be in action this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 6, as he prepares himself for a clash against Aleksei Oleinik. The two Heavyweight fighters successfully made weight earlier today and the fight promises to be another exciting bout in the Heavyweight Division, with huge implications to it.