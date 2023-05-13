Derrick Lewis has company at the top as welterweight vet joins him for the most knockouts in UFC history following stunning walk off KO

Derrick Lewis officially has company at the top as a UFC welterweight made history at today's Fight Night event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matt Brown earned a stunning walk off knockout over Court McGee in the prelim headliner. Brown dropped the former TUF winner with a straight right-hand at 4:09 of the first-round and the referee immediately stopped the fight.

It was 'The Immortal's thirteenth knockout win, which now ties him with Lewis for the most knockout wins in UFC history. His 13 knockout wins have all come in the welterweight division, so it will be a tough record to catch, especially if he continues fighting.

Andy Hickey MMA @AndyHickeyMMA Matt Brown ties Derrick Lewis for the most Knockouts in UFC history.



Incredible. Matt Brown ties Derrick Lewis for the most Knockouts in UFC history.Incredible.

MMA fans and fighters reacted by praising Brown for adding another exceptional knockout to his resume. They took note of his timing, while others chimed in and mentioned how impressive the win was, writing:

"Wow immortal!!!" [@bullyb170 - Twitter]

"Age is just a number" [@SteamRollaa - Twitter]

"I was just thinking... man Matt Brown's movement is so slow and so old and BAM he pumps a short one :)" [@WillWil53372419 - Twitter]

Will Williams @WillWil53372419 @espnmma I was just thinking... man Matt Brown's movement is so slow and so old and BAM he pumps a short one :) @espnmma I was just thinking... man Matt Brown's movement is so slow and so old and BAM he pumps a short one :)

It was a significant win for 'The Immortal' as he bounced back from his split-decision loss to Bryan Barberena.

When is the next UFC event?

The UFC are back on ESPN+ next Saturday as they host Fight Night 223 at their Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a women's strawweight clash as Mackenzie Dern takes on Angela Hill. No.8 ranked women's strawweight Dern will look to get back into title contention and bounce back from her majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan this past October.

Hill, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight winning streak with both her wins over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote came via unanimous decision. She is currently the No.14 ranked women's strawweight, but a win over Dern would surely move her into the top-10.

The co-main event will be a middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. Both fighters are coming into the fight with wins and will look to continue their momentum in hopes of getting into the middleweight rankings.

Poll : 0 votes