Derrick Lewis gets honest about fighting at 40 and re-signing with UFC instead of joining PFL

Derrick Lewis recently expressed his thoughts on competing in mixed martial arts at the age of 40. Lewis joked that he would want to fight as long as he was offered lucrative contracts. 'The Black Beast' also openend up about his situation with PFL before signing a new contract with the UFC.

Lewis is set to make his octagon return in a heavyweight bout against emerging prospect Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Nashville. The fight night event will take place on July 12 at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. Ahead of his comeback, the 40-year-old made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed his lengthy fighting career, saying:

''No, I didn't. Ten years ago, I'd say I wouldn't be fighting whenever I'm 40. But whenever they hit me with that contract, that's a sh*t. I'd fight when I'm 50 now. Sh*t, go ahead. Let's go.''

Lewis penned a new deal with the promotion after his knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July 2023. Prior to that, he was in talks to join PFL, following former champion Francis Ngannou's footsteps. However, Lewis re-signed with the UFC after using Ngannou as a negotiation tactic to get a better offer.

''We did entertain him but it was the UFC just made a better offer...And plus, I like UFC. know, everything about them is professional. You know, even me, you know, I'm always professional...they treat me pretty good. You know, I got my PR lady, Noby, and she's one of the best in the business. She always makes sure everything gets taken care of. You know, you got to go through her before you get to me.''

Derrick Lewis says the UFC fights are ''scripted''

The fighter with most knockouts [15] in the promotion, Derrick Lewis returns against Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville, next month.

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Lewis made a humorous remark about the UFC matchups being scripted and claimed that his first-round knockout win over Teixeira is already decided, saying:

''It's politics. It's also scripted. It's part of the script. You know, the whole UFC is scripted. It's part of the plan. On July 12, they want me to win, first-round knockout, so it's part of the script. Whoever wanna make that bet, go ahead and make that bet.''

