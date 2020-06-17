Derrick Lewis reportedly set for UFC return later this summer in an exciting main event fight

'The Black Beast' is set for his return to the UFC later this Summer.

Lewis will be stepping into the Octagon against a veteran Heavyweight fighter.

Derrick Lewis

The UFC return of Heavyweight sensation Derrick Lewis is reportedly almost upon us. 'The Black Beast' is set to headline a UFC event later this summer, as he prepares himself to step into the Octagon against veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

According to an initial report from ESPN, Lewis will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since UFC 247, as he has verbally agreed to a fight against Oleinik for the UFC on August 8th card.

Derrick Lewis vs Aleksei Oleinik reportedly set to headline UFC on August 8th

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, a Heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik has verbally been agreed to, as the two Heavyweight fighters are set to headline the UFC on August 8th show.

Prior to the UFC going on a temporary shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Derrick Lewis competed on just one occasion in 2020 when he had defeated Ilir Lafiti at UFC 247, via unanimous decision.

Lewis is currently on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC, having beaten Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244 and following-up with a win over Lafiti in February. 'The Black Beast' will look to extend his winning streak when he steps back into the Octagon for the second time in 2020.

Man, @oleynikufc receives, signs and sends back his bout agreements the old-fashioned way. Respect. pic.twitter.com/bYs79zVugA — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2020

As for his opponent, Aleksei Oleinik, the veteran Heavyweight recently was in action against the returning Fabricio Werdum, beating him at UFC 249 via split decision. Oleinik is also on a two-fight winning streak at the moment, having beaten Maurice Greene, prior to his win over former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Werdum on May 9, 2020.

The fight is yet to be confirmed by the Dana White's promotion, however, we could certainly expect Lewis and Oleinik to face-off in the main event of on 8th August. The event, of course, is yet to be named officially and a location hasn't been decided, as of now.

However, the UFC on 8th August card is expected to undergo at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Expect a few more explosive fights to be confirmed for the UFC on August 8th show, throughout the coming few weeks.

