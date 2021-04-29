Derrick Lewis reveals preferred date for his UFC heavyweight title rematch

Derrick Lewis has revealed that he and his team are waiting for Francis Ngannou to choose a date for a potential title fight between the two. The Black Beast has claimed that he has secured the fight and is waiting on the reigning champion to pick a suitable date.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Derrick Lewis added that the UFC had given Ngannou some dates to pick from and his team are just waiting for the UFC heavyweight champion to respond.

"I told you, I don't even know if I can be talking about all of this, you know," Lewis said. "You know, something's gonna happen. We're really just waiting on Francis, we're just waiting on Francis. I got the fight, so I'm just waiting on Francis to pick what date that he wants to get it on. And they gave him some dates, some months, and we just waiting for him to respond. That's all."

When asked about his preferred date, Derrick Lewis said that August is a good option for him to take the rematch with The Predator. However, it all comes down to whether Ngannou is comfortable with taking the bout in that month.

"August looking real good right now. So they gonna see what it's like in August for him," Lewis added.

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou should battle again later this year

With a win over Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis will aim to better The Predator again in their potential rematch. Following Ngannou's historic title win at UFC 260, Lewis was picked as the likely first opponent for the newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion.

With the UFC getting into a dispute with Jon Jones over his payment situation, president Dana White claimed that he is hoping to book a rematch instead of giving Bones the title fight.

It remains to be seen when the UFC will pick an official date for Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou II.