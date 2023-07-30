Derrick Lewis takes shorts off in wild celebration after incredible TKO with a flying knee - "Channeled his inner Jorge Masvidal!" 

Derrick Lewis took off his shorts inside the octagon again after winning his first fight since 2021.

Lewis was back in action at UFC 291 when he took on Marcus Rogerio de Lima. Riding a three-fight losing streak, 'The Black Beast' was the underdog going into the fight, however, he secured a rather emphatic TKO victory just 33 seconds into the very first round after landing a flying knee. By doing so, he claimed the all-time record for knockouts in the UFC with what was his 14th knockout victory.

Following his victory, 'The Black Beast' proceeded to take off his shorts. The same sent the fans into a frenzy who were excited to see Lewis comeback to the winning column. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"There are no ways his balls got hot that fast"

"Calvin Klein should put Derrick Lewis on their cover"

"The black beast is back"

"What a crazy performance by Lewis. That flying knee was totally unexpected. Great win for knockout artist. The celebration was just as crazy."

"A new mythical fighter!! Derrick Lewis with ABS"

Fan reactions

What's next for Derrick Lewis following his win over Marcus Rogerio de Lima?

The future currently hangs in doubt for 'The Black Beast'. It is worth noting that Lewis' fight against de Lima was the last on his current UFC contract. That said, he has certainly proven himself to be worthy enough to receive a new contract with his emphatic TKO victory.

While speaking of the same during the post-fight interview, Lewis expressed his interest in renewing his contract with the UFC and said:

"We'll see, I'm a free agent now so hopefully I can get a new contract with the UFC. If not....it is what it is."

Catch his comments in the video below:

