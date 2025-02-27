  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Despite beef with Israel Adesanya, top UFC flyweight admits to feeling "sad" about 'The Last Stylebender's' loss against Nassourdine Imavov

Despite beef with Israel Adesanya, top UFC flyweight admits to feeling "sad" about 'The Last Stylebender's' loss against Nassourdine Imavov

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Feb 27, 2025 00:12 GMT
Manel Kape (left) feels &quot;sad&quot; about his rival Israel Adesanya after losing to Nassourdine Imavov (right). [Image credit: @manelkape, @ufc on Instagram]
Manel Kape (left) feels "sad" about his rival Israel Adesanya after losing to Nassourdine Imavov (right). [Image credit: @manelkape, @ufc on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya suffered his third loss in a row at UFC Saudi Arabia last month. Considering the former UFC middleweight champion's meteoric rise to the top and subsequent dominant reign, his fans are heartbroken by this three-fight skid. The descent has been so devastating that even Adesanya's rivals are seemingly feeling bad for him.

Ad

One such rival is highly-ranked UFC flyweight Manel Kape, who had a beef with the middleweight superstar back in 2023. The beef wasn't officially settled, but it seems time has healed all wounds.

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, 'Starboy' opened up on how he feels about 'The Last Stylebender' after his KO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia:

"I'm sad about Izzy [Adesanya]. His last fight. I'm really sad. We had the beef but he's a legend, you know. He was beating this guy, you know. He was winning the fight. I was sad, you know. I was sad because you see a legend like him falling down that way is pretty sad, you know. I never wish anything for any man. Stepping in the cage and have the results he had, it's pretty sad."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Listen to Manel Kape talk about Israel Adesanya here:

Ad

What was the nature of the beef between Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya?

The beef started back in September 2023 in the lead-up to UFC 293. Manel Kape was slated to face Israel Adesanya's teammate, Kai Kara-France. About three weeks before the event, Kara-France had to pull out of the bout after suffering a concussion during fight camp. He was replaced by promotional newcomer Felipe dos Santos.

Ad

During the event's press conference, Kara-France was in the audience in support of Adesanya. Kape saw his supposed opponent and started berating him:

"There's a f*cking b*tch in front of me and you are f*cking guilty because Sunday this is going to be a murder because of you, you f*cking p*ssy. F*cking p*ssy. You pulled out because you were dizzy, you had three weeks to fight. Look at you."
Ad

Kape then threw a water bottle at Kara-France, prompting Adesanya to intervene and defend his teammate:

"Sit down, sit down. Have some f*cking respect. Shut the f*ck up, b*tch. You little cr*cker a*s. Look at this little midget trying to f*ck with me! I will f*cking bury you!"

Watch their interaction here (13:20):

Ad

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी