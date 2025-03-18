Despite chances of a return looking slim, Michael Bisping feels matchup against hard-hitting vet "might just be the fight" for Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not losing hope about Conor McGregor's return. 'The Count' recently named Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens as a perfect opponent for McGregor's potential return.

Conor McGregor has not fought inside the octagon for a long time. Although McGregor has flirted with a comeback on numerous occasions, many believe it won't likely happen.

Bisping shared his thoughts about the matter on the most recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast. His co-host, Paul Felder, also thinks that a matchup between McGregor and Stephens is a possibility, particularly if 'Lil Heathen' wins his upcoming fight against Mason Jones at UFC Iowa.

Felder likes the matchup more than McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, saying:

"I think the fight with Michael Chandler, even though Michael still wants that, is kind of just like, I don't even care anymore at this point. It's been so long since that was supposed to happen. But if these two guys, I mean, I think Jeremy would have no problem making that fight at 155 [pounds] or even higher. I don't think he gives a sh*t if it was at 185 if he gets a chance to fight Conor."

Bisping agreed with Felder, saying:

"Do you think Conor is gonna fight in the UFC again? Because if he is that might just be the fight."

Despite hypothesizing, both Felder and Bisping pointed out that McGregor's ventures outside the UFC are a huge hindrance. 'The Notorious' is part-owner of the BKFC and is actively involved in it's promotion.

Moreover, he also has other business ventures, in addition to his political ambitions.

Check out Paul Felder and Michael Bisping's comments below (27:47):

Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor

Jeremy Stephens last competed for BKFC, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez, a former opponent of McGregor's.

After the fight, Conor McGregor entered the ring and even flirted with a potential scrap against 'Lil Heathen'. Surprisingly, the UFC re-signed the 38-year-old and he will be fighting Mason Jones in Iowa this May.

With his UFC return made official, Stephens called out 'The Notorious' with a social media post. He wrote:

"BKFC [UFC] [Conor McGregor] you cannot run from me, I will find you and I will Kill you boy! Your time is up, I got you a front row seat in IOWA too. Wells Fargo event center my hometown. Watch me Break another jaw."

McGregor and Stephens have history, as the latter was on the receiving end of the former's 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' comment, which went viral.

If a matchup between the two happens, it would certainly be a full circle moment for 'Lil Heathen'.

Check out Jeremy Stephens' tweet below:

