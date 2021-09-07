Despite heated rivalry, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling sticks up for former titleholder Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are set to collide once more in a much-anticipated rematch for the Bantamweight title on October 30. Yan and Sterling have been at loggerheads for a while now and the pair regularly go back and forth, jibing at each other on social media.

Yan had previously accused Sterling of intentionally refusing to compete so that he could win the title by default after being hit with an illegal knee to the face during their first fight. However, it was a welcome change to see Sterling stick up for his Russian counterpart after a fan called him boring.

'The Funkmaster' was quick to shut off a fan who called Yan a boring fighter. Sterling said that if Yan was a boring fighter, he had no idea what could be considered exciting. Check out his reply to the fan below:

"You think Yan is a boring fighter? Idk what’s considered exciting anymore lol. Hard crowd to please." Aljamain Sterling wrote on Twitter.

Although Petr Yan hasn't reacted to the tweet yet, he'd definitely appreciate the gesture from Sterling ahead of their upcoming fight.

Aljamain Sterling is confident about retaining the title in rematch with Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling is the first fighter in UFC history to become champion via DQ (disqualification). This happened at UFC 259 in March when he challenged then champion Petr Yan for the title. Yan was dominating the entire fight and seemingly cruising to a comfortable win when a moment of madness ruined everything for him.

Aljamain Sterling is more than confident about defending his UFC bantamweight title vs. Petr Yan at UFC 267 👊 pic.twitter.com/TgDZYncede — CP Knockouts (@CPKnockouts) September 2, 2021

An illegal knee strike by Yan to a downed opponent rendered Sterling unfit to continue. The 32-year-old was awarded the win along with the title. The pair are now slated to lock horns in a rematch on October 30. In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour podcast, Sterling said that he liked his chances in the rematch.

"when I feel good, I like my chances. And that’s pretty much it. That’s why I’m like, I hope the fans are excited for this fight because if I were to make the same mistake I did in the last one, I’m just a complete moron and I deserve to get my a** kicked. So, I can honestly say that. But I truly do think, I get my body right, I’m going to be a problem for this guy.” Aljamain Sterling said.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam