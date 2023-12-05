Despite teasing a potential MMA move, Deontay Wilder announces his plan to – “Wipe out the whole entire heavyweight division”

Deontay Wilder recently spilled the beans on his future plans in the world of boxing.

The heavyweight champion, known for his explosive power in the ring, discussed various topics during a recent appearance on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. He discussed potential matchups and shared his thoughts on the Fury/Ngannou fight.

Among the many discussions, Wilder expressed his relentless goal of becoming the undisputed face of heavyweight boxing. He boldly declared:

"That's still my goal, brother. I'm gonna wipe up the whole entire heavyweight division. And then if I have to go down and lose weight to cruiser... to a very individual weight, to show them who to face, then let that begin, and let the smallest men gain weight to come up to the heavyweight... and then we'll see who really the face of boxing."

Check out Deontay Wilder's comments below:

This revelation comes at a time when rumors have been swirling about Deontay Wilder's potential foray into MMA and a UFC debut. While reports hinted at a crossover, Wilder clarified his intentions, expressing a desire to engage in both UFC and boxing simultaneously. A recent announcement from boxing journalist Michael Benson highlighted Wilder's MMA aspirations, quoting the heavyweight champion:

"I'm thinking about doing both, UFC and boxing. I'll be a dangerous man in the UFC with 4oz gloves… I feel like picking up a big body and slamming him, then getting on top of him and beating the s*** out of him."

Eddie Hearn downplays concerns as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder bout rescheduled to 2024

Amidst the buzz surrounding the anticipated clash between heavyweight juggernauts Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, the boxing community received a curveball with the rescheduling of the fight to 2024.

While both fighters are slated for individual bouts on December 23rd, their head-to-head showdown has been postponed. In the face of this delay, Eddie Hearn, the promoter for Anthony Joshua, remains steadfast in his optimism for the eventual collision between these two titans.

Speaking in a recent interview with TheMacLife, Hearn addressed the concerns over the extended timeline, stating:

"The only reason [Joshua and Wilder] are on this [December 23rd] card is that everyone wants them to fight. I'm talking about us, I'm talking about Wilder, I'm talking about Saudi Arabia... Victory for both [in December], the fight's inevitable... Hopefully, we make the fight for March. I don't think it's over-marination because both guys are in their primes. No one's really showing a lot of sign of declining."

Check out the video below (4:35 mark):