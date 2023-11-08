“Bird legs would be snapped in half” - Deontay Wilder considers move to UFC amidst growing ambitions of ‘slamming bodies,’ fans react

Deontay Wilder was once linked to Francis Ngannou as a potential opponent for the latter's boxing debut. In fact, Deontay Wilder's MMA ambitions even saw him take part in promotional appearances for the PFL. Ultimately, Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in a razor-thin split decision.

However, a recent X announcement from boxing journalist Michael Benson has brought to light Deontay Wilder's UFC dreams. Having lost to Tyson Fury twice and drawing with him once, 'The Bronze Bomber' has found himself at a career crossroads in boxing.

He is no longer the WBC heavyweight champion, and it seems unlikely that he will recapture his old title or any other in the squared circle. As per Benson's tweet, Wilder has expressed his desire to fight in the UFC before his combat sports career is over, with the intention of pursuing MMA and boxing simultaneously.

Not since James Toney's ill-fated fight with Randy Couture has a high-profile professional boxer tried to sign with the UFC. Fans have reacted to the news with a focus on Deontay Wilder's thin legs, describing them as liabilities in the cage. One fan mocked him for his skinny stature:

"Not with them legs he won't be. He will struggle crossing over the road let alone to MMA"

Another fan claimed that a single low kick would cripple Wilder:

"His legs will snap after a single decent kick"

The thinness of his legs was against mentioned:

"Them bird legs would be snapped in half by a leg kick"

Meanwhile, one fan referenced 'The Bronze Bomber's' rivalry with Tyson Fury, claiming that it ruined him:

"This man Tyson Fury ended this man. Is he sure that his 4 oz gloves won't be too heavy?"

Are Deontay Wilder and James Toney the only professional boxers who have set their sights on the UFC?

While Deontay Wilder has outlined his plans to pursue UFC bouts before he retires, and James Toney took part in a humiliating defeat against Randy Couture, there has been a professional boxer who found success in the UFC. Holly Holm entered the promotion as an undefeated fighter and former boxer.

Not only was she a boxer, she was a multi-division world champion with a legendary career. Her success peaked when she dethroned Ronda Rousey as the UFC women's bantamweight champion in one of the greatest upsets in the promotion's history.