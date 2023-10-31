"Have you seen Wilder’s legs?" - Eddie Hearn shares hilarious take on Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA

Francis Ngannou's stunning performance against Tyson Fury has seemingly opened the door to a host of potential matchups with other elite heavyweight boxers.

Discussions of a rematch with Fury, as well as fights with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, have been mentioned in the wake of Ngannou's clash with 'The Gypsy King'.

Prior to Francis Ngannou inking a deal to face Tyson Fury, he signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), but is yet to make his promotional debut.

Following speculation about who 'The Predator' could face next, he appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and revealed that there have been talks with Deontay Wilder about a potential MMA fight.

Leading boxing promoter, and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, appeared on The MMA Hour after Ngannou's interview. He shared a hilarious take on the idea of 'The Predator' facing Wilder in the cage, saying this:

"I'm not being funny, have you seen [Wilder's] legs? If Francis Ngannou kicked Deontay Wilder's legs, they would literally snap in half. Wilder is a boxer, very dangerous boxer, very exciting boxer, very talented boxer. The money for Francis Ngannou now in boxing, he ain't going back [to MMA]. The money that I know [Anthony Joshua] vs. Ngannou could generate... a lot more than he got on Saturday."

Eddie Hearn believes Francis Ngannou faced a less motivated Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in an epic crossover clash last weekend.

The WBC champion welcomed 'The Predator' into the ring for his debut boxing fight, and Fury was a massive favorite ahead of the bout.

But Ngannou was able to compete with Fury for all ten rounds, and landed the most significant punch of the fight when he dropped 'The Gypsy King' with a left hook in Round 3.

Fury was awarded a split-decision victory, but many felt that 'The Predator' had done enough to get the win.

But according to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury was not in his usual frame of mind ahead of his clash with Francis Ngannou.

Hearn stated that Fury's looming title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, set for December 23rd, likely played on his mind during his bout with the former UFC champion. During the Matchroom Boxing chairman's recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said this:

"[Ngannou] cleary fought a fighter who wasn't motivated... He's already signed the Usyk fight and all he's really thinking about is, whatever you do, don't get cut, don't get hurt. Get through and you've got December 23. You've got x10 million... So for sure he wasn't in the same frame of mind when he's fighting Wilder or AJ or Usyk, but I'm not taking anything away from Ngannou." [17:40-18:15 in the aforementioned video]