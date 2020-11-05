Details of Paige VanZant's bare-knuckle boxing debut for BKFC revealed

As reported by MMA Fighting, former UFC superstar Paige VanZant is all set to make her bare-knuckle boxing debut under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) promotional banner on Super Bowl weekend 2021.

President David Feldman revealed that VanZant will compete in her first bare-knuckle boxing match for BKFC on Friday, February 5th, 2021.

The Super Bowl LV is set to transpire at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7th, 2021.

Feldman explained that given the considerable amount of media attention that the Super Bowl would receive, BKFC aims at utilizing the same to promote the event featuring VanZant.

He noted that the mainstream media coverage of the Super Bowl in and around the areas would most definitely help BKFC garner attention for its event on Super Bowl weekend in Florida.

Paige VanZant has signed a new multi-fight, exclusive contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, according to sources.



More on the deal shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2020

Paige VanZant will be one of the top stars for the BKFC fight card

David Feldman asserted that Paige VanZant is likely to be booked in either the main event or co-main event of the BKFC’s Super Bowl weekend fight card. Feldman stated:

“She’ll definitely be in the top two [fights].”

Advertisement

“Either the main event or the co-main event, we’re not 100 percent sure yet. It depends on who takes what fight. We’re going to know that in the next two or three weeks.”

Furthermore, Feldman emphasized that once additional details regarding the fight card are finalized, the promotion would decide whether or not to book VanZant in the card’s headlining bout.

Feldman reiterated, however, that Paige VanZant will most definitely be booked among the top matchups, if not in the main event matchup of the fight card.

He continued that the BKFC organization is well aware that VanZant would be featured in several combat sports headlines for her long-awaited bare-knuckle boxing debut, and BKFC has to acknowledge and respect her for the same.

Moreover, Feldman noted that VanZant has been training incredibly hard for her fight and that BKFC is set to put forth a special series chronicling the former UFC fighter's journey leading up to her first bare-knuckle fight.

The series is set to be titled Paige VanZant: Ungloved. It’ll feature VanZant’s life at her home, behind-the-scenes footage from her fight preparations, and much more in the lead-up to her debut on February 5th, 2021.

Paige VanZant’s last MMA bout was a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Amanda Ribas in July of this year.

Following this, VanZant parted ways with the UFC and signed a multi-fight contract with bare-knuckle fighting promotion BKFC.

What are your views on Paige VanZant transitioning from the sport of MMA to bare-knuckle boxing? Sound off in the comments.