UFC 251- Amanda Ribas secures a first-round submission finish over Paige VanZant

Amanda Ribas finished-off Paige VanZant in what was possibly the latter's final UFC fight.

A first-round finish for Amanda Ribas to get things going at the UFC Fight Island.

Amanda Ribas

Tonight's historic UFC 251 pay-per-view got off to a historic start, as Amanda Ribas secured the win over Paige VanZant in the opening main card fight of the event at the Yas Island.

Heading into this fight, Ribas has compiled an impressive winning streak of 3 fights in the UFC, however, this one was the big one for her. Going toe-to-toe with Paige VanZant, the talented Brazilian fighter got the job done via a first-round submission finish.

Here is the finish to Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant, as the former got the submission win:

Early in the fight, the two fighters locked-up, and Ribas put a lot of pressure on her opponent while being on the ground. While Ribas was busted open, she went for the armbar and kept the pressure on, eventually, VanZant had no other option but to tap around the 2-minute mark in Round #1.

Amanda Ribas moves to 100-1 with a submission win over Paige VanZant 💯 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/DBa9Jd5as9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 12, 2020

With this loss, Paige VanZant is now ready to enter free agency with her UFC contract officially expired. Amanda Ribas, on the other hand, will look forward to bigger and better things in the UFC.

What's next for Amanda Ribas?

Amanda Ribas will be aiming for bigger things now that she has secured a win over Paige VanZant, which arguably is the biggest win of her career. While I had the opportunity to speak with Ribas over the weekend at the UFC 251 media day, she said that her goal is to face someone who is highly ranked than her, for her next fight in the UFC.

Ribas has been on an impressive win streak in the UFC and will definitely have her eyes on UFC gold but it is still early days to put her in the title conversation. Nevertheless, congratulations to Amanda Ribas for the biggest win of her career, so far.