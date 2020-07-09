Amanda Ribas comments on her historic UFC 251 fight against Paige VanZant, her desired opponent, and more (Exclusive)

Amanda Ribas will be competing in one of the biggest fights of her career this weekend at UFC 251.

The talented Brazilian fighter will face Paige VanZant in the UFC Fight Island main card opener.

UFC Strawweight sensation Amanda Ribas will be competing in the opening main card bout of the UFC 251 pay-per-view against Paige VanZant in what promises to be an exciting fight in the Women's Flyweight Division.

Ribas made her UFC debut on June 29, 2019, at UFC on ESPN 3 when she defeated Emily Whitmire, via a rare-naked choke submission in the second round of the fight. Heading into her bout against VanZant, Amanda Ribas secured a vital win over Mackenzie Dern. In her last fight in March 2020, she also defeated Randa Markos via unanimous decision.

Ribas' fight against VanZant could possibly be the latter's final fight in the UFC, as her current contract with the promotion is on the verge of expiration. And in the lead-up to UFC 251, Amanda Ribas has also revealed the opponent that she would like to face next.

Amanda Ribas on being the opening fight of UFC 251 main card, facing Paige VanZant and more

Ahead of Amanda Ribas' UFC 251 opener against Paige VanZant, I had the opportunity to interact with her at the virtual media day for UFC 251. I had the pleasure of asking Ribas about how she feels being in the opening fight of the UFC 251 main card.

Ribas responded by stating that she is feeling great and happy, and the best energy is in her right now, in the lead-up to what possibly is the biggest fight of her career so far.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling big, I'm feeling happy. The best energy is in me right now because its amazing to be here, to be in the Fight Island, to be in main card."

I further asked Ribas' if her gameplan would be affected by the fact that this could possibly be her opponent, Paige VanZant's last fight in the UFC, to which she said:

"I don't think so because I'm just worried about my fight and my game. If it is her last fight, I hope it will be a great fight for me and for her because I put all my heart in all my trainings and everything I do to get in the cage with the best Amanda Ribas ever."

Lastly, I asked Ribas if she has a desired opponent in the UFC right now whom she would like to face after this fight. Here is what she had in say:

"Right now I'm focusing on Paige but in the future, I want to fight in my weight, in 115. I want someone who is more ranked than me in my category."

You can check out Amanda Ribas' comments from the 1:08:02 timestamp (video courtesy of MMA Fighting)

Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant at UFC 251?

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant will be the opening fight of UFC 251 main card at the Fight Island this weekend. The event will be taking place on July 11 and for Indian viewers, the UFC 251 main card will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 on July 12 from 7.30 AM (IST).