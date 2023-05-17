Devin Haney accused Vasiliy Lomachenko of being a dirty fighter ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match.

On May 20, the MGM Grand Garden Arena will showcase a matchup between two of the best boxers on the planet. Haney, 24, is putting his undisputed lightweight world championship status on the line against Lomachenko, a 36-year-old former world champion who is widely-respect in the boxing community.

Before meeting in the ring, the fighters came face-to-face for a day full of media. While leaving an interview together, Haney told Lomavhenko that he’s a dirty fighter, leading to this tense conversation:

“We know what he wants to do on the inside. He wants to make it a dirty fight, slip the jab.” - Haney

“Where did you see dirty fight during my career? Which one?” - Loma

“You know that’s your best bet against me.” - Haney

“My best chance is to do dirty fight? Come on, man.” - Loma

“All of your fights. The Commey fight. Punching on the inside when he said, ‘break,’ punch, break, punch.” - Haney

Although the undisputed titles are the priority, there are added stakes with Lomachenko having the opportunity to hand Haney his first professional boxing loss. The lightweight king holds a 29-0 record (15-0 KOs), while ‘Loma’ enters Saturday night with a 17-2 record that features a handful of impressive wins.

Watch the interaction starting at 5:30:

Devin Haney sends a warning to Vasiliy Lomachenko during face-to-face interview

Devin Haney has the never-ending confidence any undefeated world champion would possess in his twenties. Although it’s difficult not to respect Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney believes his upcoming opponent is not as good as most people think.

The undisputed lightweight world champion had this to say while sitting next to Lomachenko during an interview:

“I truly feel like I’m the better fighter… He’s not the guy that he thinks he is. I’m stronger, faster, my legs are better, and, overall, I just want to oppose my will on him.”

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Devin Haney is currently listed as a -260 betting favorite, with Vasiliy Lomachenko as a +200 underdog. Only time will tell if the 24-year-old undisputed world champion can continue building his legacy against the always dangerous ‘Loma.’

Poll : 0 votes