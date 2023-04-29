"Every aspect, every attribute" Devin Haney believes he's better than Vasiliy Lomachenko everywhere

Just a month away from Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 'The Dream' believes it won't be close.

The unified lightweight champion has been out of action since his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. last October. In that outing, Haney breezed to his second lopsided decision victory over 'The Emperor'.

Just two weeks following Haney's victory, the Ukrainian scored a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz. Following the win, the two lightweights had a face-off in the ring.

They later booked a fight for next month in Las Vegas. The bout will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card, with the price being surprisingly lowered for the event. Top Rank seemingly believes that fans will be motivated to tune into the lightweight title championship fight.

For his part, Devin Haney believes the fight won't even be close. In a recent interview with BoxingScene, the champion stated that he's better than his next opponent in every facet of the sport. He said:

“There is nothing that Loma can do better than me. I'm better than him in every aspect, every attribute. We have to see what version of Loma shows up. I'm prepared for whatever he brings to the table. I've been studying Loma for years, and now I'm dissecting him. I know what type of Loma will show up, and we're going to be ready for what he brings.”

See his comments in the interview below:

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Betting Odds

Devin Haney doesn't believe his fight with Vaslily Lomachenko will be close, but everyone else seemingly does.

It's hard to fault 'The Dream' for being a bit cocky. A year ago, Haney was coming off a win over Jojo Diaz and held just the WBC lightweight title. Now, he holds all the belts at 135 pounds and is on top of the world.

However, while he doesn't believe his fight with 'Loma' will be close, fans and gamblers don't seem to agree. To his credit, Haney is currently the betting favorite for the contest, sitting at a -250. Meanwhile, the challenger is currently sitting as a +200 underdog for the May showdown.

Given that the bout is over a month away, the odds will likely change by fight day. However, Devin Haney doesn't believe the result will, as he's prepared for whatever Vasiliy Lomachenko has to bring to the boxing ring.

