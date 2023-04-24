Is Devin Haney the favourite to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko? Here are the odds and predictions for boxing’s next super-fight 

Just a month out from Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 'The Dream' is a sizeable betting favorite.

The undisputed lightweight champion has been out of the ring since his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. last October. In that outing, Haney dominated 'The Emperor' for the second straight time to win by unanimous decision.

Two weeks following that bout, 'Loma' scored a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz. Following the win, Lomachenko and Haney scheduled a clash for May. The two are now slated to face off at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout is viewed as one of the greatest boxing matches of the year, and the odds absolutely reflect that. While most fights today have lopsided odds, even high-profile ones, that isn't the case for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko.

While the odds will absolutely change by fight night, as of now, 'The Dream' stands as a -250 betting favorite, according to BetMGM. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for the Ukrainian to spring an upset, he's a slight +200 underdog for their May clash.

However, as previously stated, these odds will change by next month. When it comes to sports betting, the vast majority of the money will come in the days leading up to a major event.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Gervonta Davis calls out 'The Dream'

Gervonta Davis is likely very interested in Devin Haney vs. Vasily Lomachenko.

'Tank' made his return to the ring over the weekend to face Ryan Garcia. The bout was one of the biggest of the year, but it wound up not being very competitive on paper. Davis scored a knockdown in round two and later finished the fight in the seventh.

The win was a massive one for the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion. While there's still the possibility that he could face 'KingRy' in a rematch, it seems that Davis is instead eyeing more gold. Specifically, he's eyeing Devin Haney and the lightweight titles.

In the post-fight press conference following his win over Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis discussed a possible fight with 'The Dream.' There, he stated that he was not too worried about a potential clash with Haney but advised him to stay focused on 'Loma.'

In the post-fight presser, Gervonta Davis stated:

“I’m not worrying about [Haney]. He needs to focus on May the 20th. We’ll holla at him after. I don’t really wanna speak on him. This is my moment.”

See his comments in the post-fight press conference video below:

