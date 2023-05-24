Devin Haney confims free-agency after controversial win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomanchenko crossed swords in a thrilling boxing match that's left countless fans split on the decision. 'The Dream' preserved his undefeated record and retained his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles after scoring a controversial unanimous decision win over his foe.

While Devin Haney was previously signed to Top Rank boxing promotions, which is helmed by infamous boxing promoter Bob Arum, 'The Dream' has since confirmed his decision to enter free-agency after his contract with Top Rank expired. This is coming off the heels of Haney's critical tweet about Arum.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Devin Haney has now confirmed that he is a free agent following his win over Vasyl Lomachenko and dismissed rumours suggesting he's already re-signed with Bob Arum's Top Rank. Devin Haney has now confirmed that he is a free agent following his win over Vasyl Lomachenko and dismissed rumours suggesting he's already re-signed with Bob Arum's Top Rank.

The 91-year old echoed the thoughts of many after Haveny's controversial win by claiming that he thought Lomachenko had done enought to emerge victorious. 'The Dream', however, is not the only lightweight star to enter the world of free-agency.

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney Bob old ass was sleep all fight.. I took a look at him between rounds Bob old ass was sleep all fight.. I took a look at him between rounds 😴

Gervonta Davis is another big name boxer who isn't currently signed to anyone. 'Tank' recently defeated Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout with a well-timed liver shot. He was previously signed to Mayweather Promotions, but parted ways with them in late 2022.

Haney's split from Top Rank is notable due to many fans accusing Top Rank of somehow influencing the judging outcome of his bout with Lomachenko. Whether fans will now backtrack on such talk now that 'The Dream' is no longer affiliated with Bob Arum remains to be seen.

As for which promoter Devin Haney will sign with next, no one can say for sure. The boxing world will continue watching the undisputed lightweight champion's every move.

What did the MMA world have to say about Devin Haney's controversial win?

Devin Haney's win over Vasiliy Lomachenko was an exciting but controversial one. Several fighters voiced their opinions on his win over the flashy Ukranian. Polarizing MMA fighter and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis expressed his belief that the fight was a robbery.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Lomachenko was robbed Lomachenko was robbed 😤

Meanwhile, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier simply tweeted "Boxing" as if implying that controversial decisions are part of the sport. Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson—who was the first-ever person to TKO Nate Diaz—was critical of the judges' decision.

Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore. Building the young guy over the guy who actually won. #boxingisdead This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore. Building the young guy over the guy who actually won. #boxingisdead

He characterized it as a flaw in the sport of boxing and that it often sacrifices older fighters in favor of younger fighters even if the older fighter won the bout.

