Devin Haney mocks Ryan Garcia with wild Jake Paul comparison amid raging controversy

Devin Haney recently shared his thoughts on long-time rival Ryan Garcia, comparing him with Jake Paul.

Haney is set to face off against Garcia on April 20 and the WBC lightweight champion is extremely confident going into their highly anticipated fight.

'The Dream' will be attempting to defend the WBC lightweight title he earned in 2023 after a crushing victory over Regis Prograis. Garcia, on the other hand, is coming off a win over Oscar Duarte in December 2023 and will be hoping to get his hand raised this time around as well.

However, Garcia's erratic and worrisome behavior over the previous month has raised doubts about the fight. 'KingRy' has taken to X to assert that he was abducted by a pedophile network that compelled him to witness underage victims being sexually assaulted. Additionally, he has been accused of drug misuse by boxing fans and Haney.

In a recent appearance on The CRUZ Show on REAL 92.3 LA's YouTube channel, Haney mocked Garcia, comparing him to Paul. He said:

''We'll see if he's tick tocking or if he's training.''

Haney added:

''Jake Paul actually trains. I know Jake Paul well and he trains and he's focused. Jake Paul closer to me than Ryan.''

Check out Devin Haney's comments below (4:56):

Haney, 31-0, is a significant favorite going into the fight because of his undefeated record and pound-for-pound ranking. The upcoming bout is expected to be the biggest of Haney's career due to Garcia's star power. However, the champion has faced more experienced opponents, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Garcia, 24-1, has yet to claim an undisputed belt despite his popularity on social media. 'KingRy' will headline a huge pay-per-view event for the second time, having previously lost to Gervonta Davis as the main event of a fight card that reportedly brought in 1.2 million buys.

Devin Haney gives a solid prediction for his fight with Ryan Garcia

In less than two weeks, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will face off for the WBC lightweight title.

But Garcia's pre-fight behavior has raised concerns among many, with the promising prospect becoming more erratic as the fight approaches. It's unknown if 'KingRy's antics boosted Haney's confidence. But during a recent live conversation on X, 'The Dream' made a strong prediction for the fight:

''I think [the finish] is going to be early because I know what type of fight plan he's [Garcia] tryna come with. I studied him and I know the mistakes that he makes."

Check out Devin Haney's comments below (2:58):

