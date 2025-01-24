Devin Haney slams Sylvester Stallone’s take on modern-day boxing: “Buddy them Rocky movies weren’t real"

Devin Haney has criticized Sylvester Stallone for his recent comments on the state of modern-day boxing, and modern-day society as a whole. Stallone famously starred as the main character of the Rocky movie franchise, where he played Rocky Balboa, a boxer from Philadelphia.

The actor was recently captured discussing the gloves he wore during the the filming of Rocky in 1976. According to Stallone, they were the same gloves used by professional boxers in the 1970s.

Footage of his comments was uploaded to X by @sourceofboxing, where 'Sly' said:

"They don't even allow these today because they're so dangerous. But that's what they used when I did the film. They're barely six-ounces, they're Reyes and they're literally lethal. I still have them because it's a time when things people were tougher. I'm sorry, they were. Life is just getting a little easier and easier and easier... I cherish hard work, even though I hate it."

Check out Sylvester Stallone's comments below:

'The Dream' was far from impressed by the actor's comments, as Haney fired back with the following:

"Dude don't know a left hook from a fish hook, and got the nerve to speak on times being easier in boxing like he wasn't just an actor... Buddy them Rocky movies weren't real."

Catch Devin Haney's response to Stallone below:

Devin Haney discusses Teofimo Lopez fight fallout

Devin Haney has not competed since his upset defeat to Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024. 'The Dream' suffered his first professional loss in a result that few saw coming.

Several days after the bout, it was revealed that Garcia had failed several pre-fight drug tests, and the result of the fight was overturned to a no-contest. Haney also took legal action against 'KingRy'.

During a recent appearance in front of boxing media in London, England, the American shared an insight into the failed negotiations to fight fellow star Teofimo Lopez. He said:

"Turki Alalshikh made an offer to Teo for much more money than he said his offer was for. He turned it down for whatever reason and that's what stopped that fight. But that's a fight that can still be made. One thing I'm focused on, I want to be fighting on an even playing field with everybody. I want to be a spokesperson for clean boxing."

Check out Devin Haney's comments below (1:05):

