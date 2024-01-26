“He’s a really strange guy” - Eddie Hearn fires back at Teofimo Lopez for claiming Matchroom will be out of business in the near future

Teofimo Lopez recently took a jibe at Eddie Hearn and his promotion, Matchroom Boxing, claiming they will be out of business soon.

The pair have gone back and forth on several occasions, with Hearn labeling Lopez as having a delusional sense of self-worth. The American pugilist, on the other hand, blasted the promoter for being a "liar".

The Matchroom Boxing chairman recently took to X to announce that Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda will be headlining the card on Mar. 23. The post was met with a reply from 'The Takeover', who has since deleted his post.

He wrote this:

"Yeah, makes sense why @dazngroup cut your budget! You guys will be done soon enough. Best believe Boxing is looking forward to it! Including myself."

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn responded to the WBO champion, saying this:

"He's a really strange guy. Bare in mind, I've met Teofimo Lopez, he boxed on my show, maybe a 'Hello.' a couple of times. Never met the guy, he seems to be completely obsessed. And it all comes down to the fact that he lost to George Kambosas on my show. After that show he said, 'If that was a Top Rank show I would have won that fight, that was a stitch-up from Matchroom and DAZN. They wanted me to lose.' From that moment, he's had it in his head that Dazn and Matchroom made him lose the fight against George Kambosas."

Watch Hearn respond to Teofimo Lopez below from 11:22:

Terence Crawford puts Teofimo Lopez on blast after receiving criticism

Terence Crawford recently took a jibe at Teofimo Lopez after 'The Takeover' criticized the resume of 'Bud'.

Crawford is currently regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He became the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes after dismantling Errol Spence Jr. last year.

But according to Lopez, 'Bud' has only ever fought injured fighters and dismissed the achievements of the Nebraska native.

Crawford came across the criticism from his fellow pugilist, and decided to take to X to blast 'The Takeover'. He wrote this:

"And @TeofimoLopez yo little bitch ass better worry about them little guys that’s on yo ass down there in yo weight class. It crazy every time I see yo hoe ass you don’t even look my way, but when you in front of a camera you got so much to say. You a pussy."

See Crawford's response to Teofimo Lopez below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet