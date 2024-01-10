Eddie Hearn names one aspect of Francis Ngannou that makes him "dangerous" ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou's sophomore professional boxing fight will be against Anthony Joshua this March.

'The Predator' will face Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same location where he clashed with Tyson Fury in October 2023.

The former UFC heavyweight champion shocked all those who watched as he went toe-to-toe with the WBC champion for all 10 rounds. Fury was awarded a controversial decision victory but was dropped by Ngannou in the third round in stunning fashion.

Ahead of his bout with 'The Predator', Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Hearn explained why Ngannou was a dangerous opponent for Joshua, despite having previously stated that anyone in the top 100 of the rankings could beat 'The Predator' in a boxing match:

"Everyone is gonna play my previous clips [saying] that Francis Ngannou couldn't win an English title, before he fought Tyson Fury. I feel like he's earned that shot, or certainly, to continue at that level. I fancy the fight."

He continued:

"I really believe 'AJ' knocks him out, but it is a dangerous fight. I know that this guy is a big lump that can really punch. And I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous. But I feel like 'AJ' is in a great place and I expect him to pick him apart and knock him out."

Watch the video below from 7:15:

Francis Ngannou shares his prediction for upcoming clash with Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou's stunning performance against Tyson Fury has led to him being able to remain in the boxing world for yet another monumental crossover clash.

Ngannou will face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in March. Given his strong showing against 'The Gyspy King', he is full of confidence ahead of his second outing in the ring.

According to 'The Predator', who dropped Fury with a left hook during their bout, Joshua will be easier to knock down than the WBC champion.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou shared his prediction for the upcoming clash with Anthony Joshua, saying:

"I think, most likely, knocking Anthony Joshua out. I think he'll go down easier than Fury, not that he's not a strong fighter. He's a very tough fighter, but he's easier to [knock] down than Fury, and it's harder for him to get back up than Fury."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet