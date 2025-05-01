Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez: Live round-by-round updates

After a year away and a no-contest drama against Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney returns to the ring against a hungry, power-punching Jose Ramirez in Times Square.

Haney enters the fight with a pristine professional record of 31 wins, no losses, and one no-contest. Fifteen of those victories have come by knockout, while the rest have been earned by decision.

Haney’s most recent outing, against Garcia in April 2024, ended in controversy initially as a majority decision loss after being dropped three times. However, it was later ruled a no-contest due to Garcia’s failed drug test.

Before that, Haney put on a masterclass against Regis Prograis in December 2023, winning a dominant unanimous decision to claim the WBC super lightweight title. That followed back-to-back wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Ramirez, meanwhile, has built his career on clean, calculated boxing. Though his last knockout win came against Richard Commey, he has consistently outclassed opponents over twelve rounds. His resume also includes convincing wins over Rances Barthelemy and Viktor Postol. He wields a record of 29 wins and 2 losses, with 18 of those wins coming by knockout.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez clash:

Round 1

