  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez: Live round-by-round updates

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified May 01, 2025 22:02 GMT
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez square off. [Image courtesy: Getty]

After a year away and a no-contest drama against Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney returns to the ring against a hungry, power-punching Jose Ramirez in Times Square.

Ad

Haney enters the fight with a pristine professional record of 31 wins, no losses, and one no-contest. Fifteen of those victories have come by knockout, while the rest have been earned by decision.

Haney’s most recent outing, against Garcia in April 2024, ended in controversy initially as a majority decision loss after being dropped three times. However, it was later ruled a no-contest due to Garcia’s failed drug test.

Before that, Haney put on a masterclass against Regis Prograis in December 2023, winning a dominant unanimous decision to claim the WBC super lightweight title. That followed back-to-back wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ramirez, meanwhile, has built his career on clean, calculated boxing. Though his last knockout win came against Richard Commey, he has consistently outclassed opponents over twelve rounds. His resume also includes convincing wins over Rances Barthelemy and Viktor Postol. He wields a record of 29 wins and 2 losses, with 18 of those wins coming by knockout.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez clash:

Ad

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications