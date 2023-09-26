Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Clash of titans for WBC Super-Lightweight title set for new December date

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney's next fight has been announced, and it looks like he will be moving up to super-lightweight to take on Regis Prograis on December 9th.

Journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to share the news, where he wrote:

"ANNOUNCED: Regis Prograis will defend his WBC super-lightweight world title vs Devin Haney on Dec 9th in San Francisco."

Haney, who is the undisputed champion at lightweight, which, in boxing, consists of fighters between 130 and 135 lbs, will be moving up to 140 lbs. Haney, who holds a professional record of 30-0, with 15 wins coming by way of knockout, is likely to be the favorite heading into the bout.

The fight was put together earlier, and was scheduled for October 28th. Things fell through, however, and it wasn't clear when, or if, the bout would take place.

Now, it has been confirmed that Haney will be moving up in an attempt to become champion in two different weight classes as he is all set to face a dangerous southpaw in Regis Prograis.

Prograis holds a professional record of 29-1, with 24 of his wins coming by way of knockout, and the sole loss on his record coming via decision.

Devin Haney says his accomplishments merit a comparison to 'the greats'

After the Haney-Prograis fight was announced and made official, Devin Haney took to Twitter and, in a series, of tweets, outlined why his recent activity has made him a boxing great.

First, Haney listed some of his recent opponents, and by virtue of their quality, believed that he had already become a boxing great. He tweeted:

"Gamboa.. Linares.. Jojo Diaz.. Kambosos 2X.. Loma.. & prograis next. 24 years old only compare me to greats cause only greats have done it"

He went on to add:

"Loma & Regis n the same year.. these guys not doing that"

While Haney's recent run has certainly been impressive, Lomachenko, the biggest name on his record, arguably beat Haney in what was a very close fight. That being said, Haney is just 24 years of age, meaning he still has time on his side to become one of boxing's all-time greats.