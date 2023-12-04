Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Fight card, venue, ticket info, and PPV prices for the December 9 event

A thrilling boxing affair in the form of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is all set to go down on December 9. The fight will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and will have the WBC super lightweight title on the line.

The ticket prices for the event range from $57.50 to $2,500 and are available on Ticketmaster.com. According to nosmokepsort.com, in Canada and the United States, the pay-per-view event will be available at a price of $59.99 for people who have a DAZN subscription.

Those without subscriptions can buy the event for $84.99. Fans in other parts of the world do not have to pay extra and can enjoy the fight as part of their regular DAZN subscription.

The fight card for the event is as follows:

Main Event: Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis - WBC super lightweight title (12 rounds)

Co-main event: Liam Paro vs. Montana Love - super lightweight (10 rounds)

Andy Cruz vs. Jovani Straffon - lightweight (10 rounds)

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida – IBF super bantamweight title (12 rounds)

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones – super featherweight (8 rounds)

Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera – super middleweight (8 rounds)

Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza – super featherweight (6 rounds)

What is Devin Haney and Regis Prograis' boxing records?

Devin Haney is one of the biggest names in the boxing world today. He started his professional boxing career in December 2015 and, at the age of just 25, 'The Dream' has managed to build an impressive record of 30-0. 15 out of those 30 victories have come via knockout.

During his incredible run, Haney has defeated big names like Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Regis Prograis, on the other hand, is currently 34 years old and has a professional record of 29-1. 'Rougarou' started his professional journey in April 2012 and built an impressive 24-fight win streak.

Prograis then suffered his first loss as he came up short against Josh Taylor in October 2019, losing the bout via majority decision.

The 34-year-old managed to turn things around by securing victories in his next five fights.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Haney will continue his undefeated run or if Prograis will become the first boxer to defeat 'The Dream'.