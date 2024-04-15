Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend his title for the first time against fellow American boxing star Ryan Garcia.

The two will headline the card taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 20, 2024.

The main card will kick off at around 9 p.m. Eastern Time, 2 a.m. British Summer Time. Haney and Garcia's walkouts to the ring are expected to take place a few hours later at around 12 a.m. Eastern Time, 5 a.m. British Summer Time. The walkout timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

There are four undercard fights, including another super lightweight match featuring the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. and Sean McComb.

Bektemir Melikuziev will also take on Pierre Dibombe in a super middleweight bout,while super flyweight John Ramirez will face off against Costa Rican David Jimenez. Charles Conwell and Gustavo Vittori will open the main card at super welterweight.

The fights will be broadcast on DAZN and can be streamed globally via purchase of the pay-per-view for $69.99 in the United States. Prices will vary according to the region but fans can also buy a DAZN subscription and watch the fight.

Roy Jones Jr. advises Ryan Garcia for his fight against Devin Haney

Former world champion Roy Jones Jr. discussed the upcoming super lightweight title clash between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Jones Jr. stressed the importance of Garcia switching up his approach and not being overly dependent on his famed left hook, which has given him so much success.

Jones Jr. argued that it will be expected of Garcia to use the left hook and he needs to surprise his opponent. He said:

"He's [Garcia] got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like 'Tank' said, 'If all you've got is a left hook you're not going to beat me.' And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more weapons so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s full comments on Devin Haney:

