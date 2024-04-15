Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia odds: Who is favored to win the WBC super lightweight title clash?

Devin Haney is set to put his WBC super lightweight title on the line against Ryan Garcia this weekend.

Their bout takes place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and comes at the top of a stacked card to provide fans with a memorable night of action.

Heading into the bout, Haney is on fine form after extending his undefeated record to 31-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis last December, where he captured the super lightweight title. Of his 31 wins, 15 have come via knockout. His performances in the ring have also earned him the accolade of being widely regarded as the best active lightweight boxer in the sport.

For Garcia, 'King Ryan' recently bounced back from his seventh-round KO loss to Gervonta Davis in 2023 by putting on a clinic and finishing Oscar Duarte in the eighth round.

Despite getting back to winning ways, however, Garcia's recent erratic behaviour and drug use allegations have fans worried about what version of him will step into the ring this weekend.

With the highly anticipated bout around the corner, the betting odds for their clash are now available but are subject to change.

Per Vegas Insider, Haney will enter the ring as the significant favorite at -900, whereas Garcia is the biggest underdog he has been in his career so far at +550.

Fight outcome odds are also available. Haney is currently +175 to get a finish or -150 to get the nod on the scorecards. In comparison, Garcia is +1000 for a KO, TKO & DQ, and +1400 to get the decision win.

Ryan Garcia declares he is ready to "f*ck up" Devin Haney after crashing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Madvidal press conference

Despite fan concern regarding his health, Ryan Garcia seems as confident as ever that he's going to cause the upset and defeat Devin Haney.

Garcia appeared at the Diaz vs. Masvidal press conference in Las Vegas last weekend to self promote his bout against Haney. He then seized the microphone whilst on stage and proceeded to send out a stern warning to his longtime rival, exciting the fans in the crowd. 'KingRy' said:

"At the end of the day, this about my brother but I'm obviously ready to f**k Devin Haney up next week. Anybody betting against me, y’all just lost money. Real talk."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

