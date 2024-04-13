Ryan Garcia declares he's "ready to f**k Devin Haney up" at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Las Vegas presser

Ryan Garcia recently issued a potent caution to Devin Haney during the Las Vegas press conference for the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match.

Following months of negotiations and anticipation, Garcia is set to challenge the WBC super lightweight champion in a 12-round bout scheduled for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

'KingRy' has seemingly taken matters into his own hands by independently promoting his upcoming fight as he unexpectedly crashed the press conference for the boxing rematch between Date and Masvidal on Friday. Garcia seized the microphone to reiterate his determination to defeat his longtime rival Haney:

"I'm obviously ready to f**k Devin Haney up next week. Anybody betting against me, y’all just lost money. Real talk."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Garica and Haney have been engaging in a war of words ever since their matchup was announced in February. 'KingRy' initially asserted that his opponent was actively seeking to move the event to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In response, 'The Dream' accused Garcia of not approaching their bout with seriousness and of engaging in substance abuse.

Garcia and Haney faced off six times in the amateur ranks, each claiming three victories. Their most recent bout took place in January 2015 during the quarterfinals of the USA Youth National Championships, where 'The Dream' emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Roy Jones Jr. offers strategic counsel to Ryan Garcia ahead of Devin Haney bout

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. weighed in on the upcoming clash between WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

When asked about Garcia's chances in the fight, Jones Jr. advised 'KingRy' to broaden his fighting repertoire and avoid depending solely on his trademark left hook:

"He's got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like 'Tank' said, if all you've got is a left hook, you're not going to beat me. And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more weapons so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s comments below (2:20):

