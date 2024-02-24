"H*e behavior which you learned from your dad" - Ryan Garcia blasts Devin Haney for claiming he's "planning his escape" from their upcoming clash

Ryan Garcia recently fired back at Devin Haney's claims about plotting an exit strategy from their highly anticipated bout.

Following months of negotiations and speculation, the reigning WBC super lightweight champion is set to put his title on the line against Garcia in a 12-round bout scheduled for April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, discord has arisen between the two pugilists over the choice of venue, with 'KingRy' venting on social media that his management is diligently working to relocate the event to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

'The Dream' objected to Garcia's intentions of changing the venue and accused him of attempting to evade their upcoming fight:

"This dude planning his escape.. h*e a** n*gga talk that tough talk but now talking like a b*tch!"

'KingRy' promptly responded:

"Why are you trying to paint that picture to the public, towards the guy who is making you more money in your life and in your entire career- Sad to see. That is real h*e behavior which you learned from your dad, so I can’t blame you."

Check out the social media exchange between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

Haney then asserted that they chose to fight in New York to avoid conflicting with the ticket sales for Canelo Alvarez's upcoming bout slated for May 4 in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

'The Dream' is set to defend his title for the first time since seizing it from Regis Prograis via a commanding unanimous decision on Dec. 9. Meanwhile, Garcia, in his premiere world title bout, enters the ring fresh from a decisive eight-round knockout victory over Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2.

Ryan Garcia's plan to shift venue from New York to Las Vegas draws fan ire

Ryan Garcia's recent contemplation of relocating the venue from New York to Las Vegas for his upcoming bout against Devin Haney sparked a diverse range of reactions among fans.

One fan wrote:

"The Barclays is a solid venue, I don’t get it."

Another wrote:

"You trying everything you can to get out of this fight !"

Check out some more reactions below:

"When are you planning on pulling out? @Realdevinhaney better be careful he gonna do a Fury."

"Just say you don’t want to pay NY State and NYC Taxes. 🤣😂"

"Ryan are you already looking for a way out of this fight??? 👀"

Credits: @RyanGarcia on X