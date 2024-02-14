Devin Haney shares strong prediction for his clash with Ryan Garcia 

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will meet in the squared circle for a seventh time when the pair clash for the WBC super lightweight world title on Apr. 20.

The pair have locked horns on six occasions, all in the amateur ranks, with each pugilist holding three wins apiece. Both fighters are regarded as two of boxing's most promising stars, and their title fight will likely produce fireworks.

Ahead of their clash, 'The Dream' was interviewed by DAZN Boxing, where he shared a definitive prediction for his upcoming WBC title defense.

"Fireworks. It's been a long time coming. We're 3-3 in the amatuers, and this is number 7. It's time to seal the deal. To prove who's the better man, who's gotten better since the amatuers... It's time for me to show the world how great I really am."

He continued:

"We've seen Ryan quit before. And I don't think this will be anything different. I think once you have that quit in you, you know how to do it. I think he'll quit on April 20th."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 2:10:

Devin Haney's promoter shares his thoughts on the upcoming clash with Ryan Garcia

After a seemingly up-and-down period of negotiations, the WBC super lightweight title fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has been agreed and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After suffering his first professional career defeat against Gervonta Davis last year, Garcia bounced back with a TKO finish over Oscar Duarte in December. It will be the first time in his career that 'KingRy' will be competing for one of boxing's four biggest world titles.

Haney will be hoping to successfully defend the WBC super lightweight title that he won in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis last year.

Ahead of the clash, Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing and Haney's promoter, shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout. During a recent interview with Seconds Out, he said this:

"Fantastic fight. Perfect fight for Devin, perfect fight for DAZN. Great fight for Ryan Garcia. Fair play to both guys. Two tremendous young fighters putting it on the line. April 20th, we're looking forward to a massive night... I think Devin wins via late-stoppage or points."

Watch the interview below from 4:20: