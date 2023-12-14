Devin Haney's dad said some words to Regis Prograis' son after beating him in a masterclass (VIDEO)

Devin Haney's father offered words of encouragement for Regis Prograis' son after 'The Dream' defeated the former WBC super lightweight champion last weekend.

Bill Haney played a pivotal role in guiding his son to an impressive victory over Prograis, coaching Haney Jr. to another world title triumph. Haney asserted his dominance over the 34-year-old New Orleans boxer, clinching the WBC championship at 140 pounds.

All three judges unanimously scored the bout 120-107 in favor of Haney, who clinched Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title. This marked Haney's debut in the super lightweight division after relinquishing his undisputed lightweight belt due to challenges in making weight.

The 25-year-old Californian asserted his dominance in the 12-round match, securing a knockdown in the third round with a precision right hand and causing visible damage to Prograis' face. Despite 'Rougarou' picking up the pace in the later rounds, it wasn't enough to shift the momentum. Haney continued to showcase his skill, peppering Prograis and delivering a series of powerful right hooks in the ninth that staggered the former champion.

Following his son's win, Haney Sr. approached Prograis' 10-year-old son to share some supportive words. In a recently released video by Matchroom Boxing on social media, elder Haney said:

"Hey, little man your father's a tough man and you gotta be proud of him. Alright, you carry on the legacy, you're the big dog."

Check out the entire interaction below:

Eddie Hearn envisions Devin Haney facing the world's top boxers

Devin Haney's win over Regis Prograis has now opened doors for the 25-year-old Californian to engage in high-stakes bouts. Rumors are swirling about potential opponents for his next fight, with Gervonta Davis, Terence Crawford, and Ryan Garcia among the names being considered.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressed confidence in 'The Dream' considering a move up to the welterweight division to take on opponents like Crawford:

"If you've seen the size of Devin, he looked like the bigger weight class to Regis, and Haney was coming up to 140 [pounds]. So I see him fighting at 147 [pounds] no problem. I think he's gonna be stronger at that weight, I think he's gonna punch harder as well... He'll be more robust."

He added:

"Once you start moving to 147, you're in with bigger guys that can punch very very hard as well. What a matchup, Terence Crawford vs. Haney. It's a tremendous fight."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (4:10):