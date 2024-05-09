Devin Haney wants Ryan Garcia disqualified from their fight despite negative result, says Eddie Hearn: "It just can't be an inside job"

Eddie Hearn recently disclosed that Devin Haney is upset over his loss to Ryan Garcia and he seeks disqualification despite Garcia's third drug test coming back negative. The much-anticipated bout between Garcia and Haney took place on April 20 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Despite being a massive underdog, Garcia dropped his opponent three times throughout the 12-round fight. 'KingRy' was declared the winner by the judges with final scores of 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109.

However, many reports suggest Garcia's unexpected victory over Haney was due to a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. Dan Rafael, a tenured boxing journalist, reported on a third drug test that was examined in connection with the current fight between Garcia and Haney.

Garcia had traces of nandrolone in his system from two previous drug tests, but the results of the third test appeared to refute this. This was predicated on the fact that 19-norandrosterone, a nandronlone derivative metabolite, was reportedly absent from the third test.

The drug test results for Ostarine from his bout with Haney are still being revised. The b-sample results are expected to be ready later this month, according to Rafael.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Hearn shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

''It just can't be an inside job because that's the most ridiculous thing in the world.''

Hearn wants Haney's loss to be overturned. He also claimed Haney wants Ryan's disqualification from the fight, saying:

''Devin wants him disqualified from the fight. I'll be honest I don't see how you can be given a win when you didn't win. Even if it's found that there was contamination in his body or he still entered the ring with it in his system so I think the no contesting is an absolute given. ''

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (24:05):

Ryan Garcia slams critics with "defamation lawsuits"

Ryan Garcia may be relieved by his April 20 drug test results, but he does not appear to be satisfied. He appears agitated and wants others to face harsh consequences.

Garcia went to X and posted in response to all of the latest results from the third test.

"A billionth of [a] gram found in my system bruh you can't make this up. NYSAC RESIGNS. Everyone backtracking now. STOP MESSING WITH ME. DEFAMATION LAWSUITS. All you fake a** reporters like Dan Rafael. And everyone else who tried to claim I cheated S*CK A HUGE ONE TO THE POINT YOU EXPLODE."

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet regarding his third drug test below:

