"He's gonna be clean" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia is confirmed just fighting positives for Ostarine

Fans had varying reactions to Ryan Garcia being cleared of a performance-enhancing drug, nandrolone metabolite, and is just fighting positives for Ostarine. It all happened after Garcia's April 20 fight, as he shocked the world by handing Devin Haney his first professional boxing loss.

The near six-to-one betting underdog was overlooked heading into the matchup due to his unpredictable social media antics, but he ultimately showed up on fight night and emerged victorious by majority decision.

Following his impressive performance, it was later reported that 'KingRy' allegedly tested positive for another PED, which was proven wrong after further analysis.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson provided the latest update on Garcia's failed drug test by saying this on Twitter:

"When Ryan Garcia tested positive for ostarine, one of his drugs tests also showed a nandrolone metabolite, but required further analysis which has NOT confirmed as positive. Garcia therefore just fighting positive for ostarine - B-samples to be opened May 22nd. [@DanRafael1]."

Fans took to the Twitter comment section and had various reactions to Garcia's ongoing situation:

"He's gonna be clean."

"He was still taking PEDS then, Cool story."

"So is he a drugs cheat or not? Baffled."

"They trying to make Ryan look bad"

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney engage in heated argument on social media

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney weren't friends before their boxing match and they certainly don't have a positive relationship after meeting in the ring. Once Garcia was proven not guilty of a second PED, he took to Twitter and celebrated the news by claiming he was set up:

"So yall realize I didn't fail the tests now. No substance other then this imaginary ostrich substance Level so low wouldn't have any effect THEY TRIED BUT NO LIE STANDS PRAISE GOD"

Haney responded to remind Garcia and everyone that his April 20 opponent still failed a drug test for Ostarine:

"Levels high enough to test positive.. obviously it would have an effect.. u dirty b*tch"

Garcia ended their brief exchange by firing off several insults toward Haney:

"I bet you wish that little h*e Gigi loves me You hate me cause I beat your a*s so bad your dad cried YOU MAD"

It should be noted that Ryan Garcia has not been cleared of all wrongdoing for his majority decision win against Devin Haney. Garcia has activated his right for a B-sample to be tested later this month, which could provide a better understanding of what's going on and the potential punishment he could face.

