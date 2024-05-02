"My levels are so low for someone who took ostarine" - Ryan Garcia still baffled over testing positive for banned substance

Ryan Garcia recently appeared to remain perplexed by his positive test results for a banned substance.

As per a recent update from combat sports journalist Mike Coppinger, 'KingRy' tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug (PED), Ostarine, both the day before and the day after his win against Devin Haney last month.

This detail originated from a letter addressed to both individuals by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Expand Tweet

Since the doping test results were made public, Garcia has vigorously denied using any PEDs through a series of social media posts. He questioned the rationale behind voluntarily undergoing drug testing if he were indeed using steroids. Additionally, 'KingRy' asserted that the positive test results coincided with his recent endorsement of former US president Donald Trump.

Expand Tweet

In one of his posts, the former interim WBC lightweight champion mentioned that he had been taking an Ashwagandha root supplement and implied that this might have been the reason behind the positive test results.

'KingRy' recently turned to X once again, attempting to exonerate himself. The 25-year-old Californian shared screenshots of purported test reports from Feb. 24, spanning his alleged enrollment with VADA until April 3, all showing negative results. He insinuated a conspiracy aimed at framing him, saying:

"My levels are so low for someone who took ostarine. I was posting throughout training, and none of my tests came out positive. All of a sudden, I’m positive. We know what it is!!!!"

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ostarine, categorized as an anabolic agent, is viewed as a less risky option compared to steroids and is listed among the prohibited substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency. This drug functions by binding to androgen receptors within the body, promoting the development of muscle mass and enhancing strength.

Garcia has a 10-day timeframe to request testing of his B-sample. Furthermore, reports indicate that Garcia's A-sample yielded a positive result for 19-norandrosterone, although this outcome is being verified through carbon isotope ratio testing.

Dillon Danis blasts Ryan Garcia following reports of drug use

Dillon Danis recently launched a blistering attack on Ryan Garcia following reports of PED use.

'El Jefe' accused 'KingRy' of playing victim and held him responsible for compromising the integrity of the sport in a series of profanity-laden posts on X:

"Ryan Garcia is a fu**ing joke, the absolute scum of the earth. If you touch steroids, you’re a spineless, pathetic little f**k. Absolutely disgraceful."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets for Ryan Garcia below:

Credits: @dillondanis on X

Credits: @dillondanis on X