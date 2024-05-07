Ryan Garcia claims he was "high as f*ck" during Devin Haney fight, says "I had harder fights in sparring"

Ryan Garcia claims that he was not just stoned in the lead-up to fighting Devin Haney but during the actual contest.

Appearing on the show Fully Tilted with Bob Menery, 'King Ry' delved into several subjects related to the fight that he came in overweight for but impressively won in an underdog fashion. His online trolling before the fight garnered the surprise of many upon seeing how good his performance was but there were some earnest aspects of the build namely his substance use.

Though his chugging of 'beer' at the weigh-ins was reportedly apple juice and sparkling water, his use of weed was not work and was a shoot to use pro wrestling parlance. Discussing his unwavering tokes heading into his last fight, Garcia said:

"If I was on steroids, I would have been in way better shape. It was literally drinking everyday, smoking weed. I didn't stop not even until the f****** day of the fight. [smoking sounds], drink, drink, drink, and I got in there high as f**** and I beat his ass."

"It was a walk in the f****** park. I had harder fights in sparring, bro. It was not hard at all. Even Devin [Haney] was like I've never been outclassed that much, that easily. Bro, steroids didn't help that, brutha."

Check Ryan Garcia claiming he was stoned during his recent Haney fight below

Ryan Garcia and his history of smoking weed

Ryan Garcia and his pre-fight cannabis indulgences initially had many concerned about how seriously he was preparing for his last fight against Devin Haney. In an apropos fashion, the fight was on April 20 which is a widespread occasion for people to indulge in smoking weed for those not informed.

Garcia engaged in live chats on X admitting to being stoned in the build-up to the bout. He also posted a video post-fight smoking a blunt to celebrate his monumental victory that saw him score several knockdowns over the reigning WBC super lightweight champion.

The California native frustrated Haney with these pre-fight indulgences as Haney was leading a disciplined lifestyle leading into the fight.

Garcia also took time at pre-fight press conferences to openly discuss his weed use while espousing the virtues of using it as an active fighter. He also incorporated cannabis innuendo to throw shade at Haney in a post-fight music drop.