Diandra Martin excited for first fight outside of Australasia

Diandra Martin is excited about the opportunity to compete in the United States for the first time in her career.

This Friday night, Martin will head to the ‘Mile High City’ for a high-altitude clash with one-time ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan. The two women will give fans at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver their first glimpse at ONE Championship’s unique spin on the art of eight limbs.

Closing in on the high-stakes Muay Thai matchup, Diandra Martin sat down with ONE Championship to share her excitement over competing outside of Australia and Asia for the very first time.

“It’s my [first time fighting outside of Australia and Asia]. So I’m really nervous. I’m really excited. We’ve got a bit of a game plan for the high altitude [in Colorado] and stuff like that. But I’m just stoked. I’m so excited. It’ll be good.”

After coming up short in her promotional debut against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, Diandra Martin bounced back by securing a solid unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 1. She will look to make it two in a row against one of the best strikers in the division.

American-born Jackie Buntan will have home-field advantage on Friday night as she goes for her fifth win inside the Circle. With wins over notable talents including Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez, and Amber Kitchen, Buntan could potentially secure another ONE world title opportunity with a decisive win over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

